UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Unveils Climate 'adaptation' Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:50 PM

Russia unveils climate 'adaptation' plan

Moscow, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Russian government has published a plan to adapt the economy and population to climate change, aiming to mitigate damage but also "use the advantages" of warmer temperatures.

The document, published on the government website on Saturday, outlines a plan of action and admits that "consequences of (climate) change have a prominent and increasing effect on socio-economic development, people's lives," health and industry.

Russia is warming 2.5 times quicker than the planet on average, and the two-year "first stage" plan is an indication that the government officially recognises this as a problem, even though President Vladimir Putin denies it is man-made.

The plan is needed in order to "lower the losses and use the advantages".

It says climate change increases risks to public health and permafrost, of infections, turbulent weather and will have consequences for other species.

Possible "positive" effects are decreased energy use in cold regions, expanding agricultural areas and navigational opportunities in the Arctic ocean.

The document lays the groundwork for various agencies and stresses the need for more research on economic vulnerabilities, without detailing financing.

It lists preventive measures such as dam building or switching to more drought-resistant crops, as well as crisis preparations including emergency vaccinations or evacuations in case of a disaster.

Among a list of 30 measures, the government will calculate risks of Russian products becoming uncompetitive and failing to meet new climate-related standards as well as prepare new educational materials to teach climate change in schools.

Russia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, with vast Arctic regions and infrastructure built over permafrost. Recent floods and wildfires have been among the planet's worst climate-related disasters.

Putin has repeatedly denied scientific consensus that climate change is primarily caused by man-made emissions, blaming it last month on some "processes in the universe".

Related Topics

Weather Russia Dam Vladimir Putin Government Industry

Recent Stories

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

8 minutes ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

38 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

53 minutes ago

Children of determination to receive boxing traini ..

2 hours ago

World Urban Forum to be held in Abu Dhabi in Febru ..

2 hours ago

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.