UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Urges 'more Constructive' Approach From Biden On Key Arms Treaty

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russia urges 'more constructive' approach from Biden on key arms treaty

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.

"We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first globally in several indexes relate ..

41 minutes ago

US, Pakistan want to strengthen their mutual ties: ..

10 minutes ago

Scrutiny committee to submit recommendations to EC ..

10 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives

10 minutes ago

Prime Minister for open hearing of political parti ..

10 minutes ago

Harris Sworn in as US Vice President

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.