Russia urges 'more constructive' approach from Biden on key arms treaty

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia on Wednesday urged US President Joe Biden's new administration to take a "more constructive" approach in talks over the extension of the New START treaty, Washington's last arms reduction pact with Moscow.

"We expect that the new US administration will take a more constructive approach in its dialogue with us," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "We are ready for such work on principles of equal rights and taking mutual interests into account."