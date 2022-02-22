Russia urges other countries to recognise Ukraine rebel republics

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Russia on Tuesday called on other countries to "follow" it in recognising east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after President Vladimir Putin did so and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers.

""Russia calls on other states to follow its example," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added that Moscow's recognition of the rebels -- condemned by the West -- was "not easy, but the only possible step."