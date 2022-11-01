UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants Kyiv To Vow No Military Use Of Grain Corridor

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Russia wants Kyiv to vow no military use of grain corridor

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Russia said Monday it wanted "commitments" from Ukraine not to use the grain exports corridor for military purposes, after an attack on its Crimea fleet led to Moscow suspending its involvement in a foodstuffs export deal.

"There cannot be a question of guaranteeing the safety of any object in this area until Ukraine makes additional commitments not to use this route for military purposes," the Russian defence ministry said on Telegram.

It also called on the United Nations to "get guarantees from Ukraine that it would not use the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports designated for exports of agricultural products for hostile acts against Russia".

Moscow on Saturday pulled out of the landmark Turkey and UN-brokered deal that it signed with Kyiv in July that allowed vital grain exports after what it said was a "massive" attack on Russian ships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine has labelled it a "false pretext".

Moscow's forces alleged British "specialists" had helped prepare and train Kyiv to carry out Saturday's strike. London has denied the claims.

Russia's suspension has raised fears of worldwide shortages as the grain deal is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.

Several ships carrying Ukrainian grain continued to use the maritime corridor Monday.

The Kremlin said it would be "dangerous" to enforce the agreement without its involvement.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey London July From Agreement

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

2 hours ago
 US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big ..

US Homeland Security Department Colludes With Big Tech to Censor Disputed Info - ..

2 hours ago
 Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault ..

Pelosi Hammer Attack Suspect Faces Federal Assault, Kidnapping Charges - Justice ..

2 hours ago
 'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, say ..

'Coward' Imran Khan only hurls hollow threats, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Aroun ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss by Phone Situation Around Grain Deal - Turkish Foreign ..

2 hours ago
 Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, ..

Iran Sanctions 10 US Individuals, 4 Organizations, Including CIA, US National Gu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.