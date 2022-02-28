Russia war on Ukraine has displaced 'over 7 million people'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Russia's war on Ukraine has displaced "over seven million people", the EU commissioner for crisis management said Sunday.

"We are witnessing what could become the largest humanitarian crisis on our European continent in many, many years," Janez Lenarcic told a media conference after a meeting of EU interior ministers focused on the refugee flow out of Ukraine.