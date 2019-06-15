Russia Warns Against 'hasty Conclusions' Over Tanker Attacks
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:41 AM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Russia warned Friday against jumping to conclusions over the attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman after US President Donald Trump blamed them on Iran.
"We consider it necessary to refrain from hasty conclusions," the Russian foreign ministry said, calling for a thorough international investigation.