Russia warns of hot summer after June records

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia's meteorological service said Tuesday the country could see its hottest summer on record, driven by climate change, after a record-breaking heatwave in June.

Moscow was hit by a historic heat wave at the end of June, with temperatures reaching a 120-year record.

"We estimate that temperatures will be high in the country both in the second half of July and August," meteorologist Roman Vilfand of the Rosgidromet agency said at a press conference.

He added that it was "of course possible" that it will be the hottest summer ever recorded in Russia.

Vilfand said the average temperature in the European part of Russia was the highest since records began 130 years ago.

Russia as a whole saw its hottest June since 2012.