UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Warns Of Hot Summer After June Records

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Russia warns of hot summer after June records

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Russia's meteorological service said Tuesday the country could see its hottest summer on record, driven by climate change, after a record-breaking heatwave in June.

Moscow was hit by a historic heat wave at the end of June, with temperatures reaching a 120-year record.

"We estimate that temperatures will be high in the country both in the second half of July and August," meteorologist Roman Vilfand of the Rosgidromet agency said at a press conference.

He added that it was "of course possible" that it will be the hottest summer ever recorded in Russia.

Vilfand said the average temperature in the European part of Russia was the highest since records began 130 years ago.

Russia as a whole saw its hottest June since 2012.

Related Topics

Russia Heat Wave June July August

Recent Stories

UAE to chair 6th Annual AIIB Board of Governors me ..

36 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank and Bank Alfalah Announce a St ..

40 minutes ago

UAE President pardons 855 prisoners ahead of Eid A ..

51 minutes ago

73,831 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Spain Urges Cuba to Accelerate Reforms Amid Nation ..

2 hours ago

China becomes biggest exporter of medical equipmen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.