Russia Warns Of 'uncontrollable Escalation' Between US, Iran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russia warns of 'uncontrollable escalation' between US, Iran

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia warned Tuesday of an "uncontrollable escalation" as the United States presses to extend an arms embargo on Iran or impose UN sanctions that could kill a nuclear deal.

"We cannot accept an attempt to get a blessing for the US-desired maximum pressure policy through the Security Council, to legitimize it," the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, told a Security Council session.

"What we get in the end is an uncontrollable escalation," he said.

