UrduPoint.com

Russia Warns Of WWIII After Top US Officials Visit Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Russia warns of WWIII after top US officials visit Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Russia on Monday warned the Ukraine conflict risked escalating into a third world war and accused Kyiv of playing at peace talks a day after visiting US officials said Ukrainian forces could beat back Moscow's invasion.

The conflict has triggered an outburst of support from Western nations that has seen weapons pour into Ukraine to help them wage war against Russian troops.

Speaking to Russian news agencies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov criticised Kyiv's approach to floundering peace talks, saying the risk of a World War III "is serious".

"It is real, you can't underestimate it." While he said talks with Kyiv would continue, Lavrov accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of "pretending" to negotiate, adding: "You'll find a thousand contradictions." For months, Zelensky has been asking Ukraine's western allies for heavy weapons, including artillery and fighter jets -- vowing his forces could turn the tide of the war with more firepower.

The calls appear to be resonating now, with a host of NATO countries pledging to provide a range of heavy weapons and equipment, despite protests from Moscow.

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin told a group of journalists after he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Zelensky in Kyiv.

"We believe that we can win -- they can win -- if they have the right equipment, the right support."The highly sensitive US trip by two of President Joe Biden's top cabinet members came as fighting continued across Ukraine, casting a long shadow over Easter celebrations in the largely Orthodox country.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Austin World War From Cabinet Top

Recent Stories

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Part ..

US Canceled Meeting of Elbe Ceremony, Did Not Participate in Moscow - Russian Of ..

8 hours ago
 All political parties sit together to bring electo ..

All political parties sit together to bring electoral reforms: Javed Latif

8 hours ago
 Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tan ..

Rheinmetall Requests Berlin's Approval to Send Tanks to Ukraine - Reports

8 hours ago
 Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

Lahore police striving to recover Dua Zehra: DIG

8 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situatio ..

Chief Minister Punjab reviews law & order situation, Ramazan package implementat ..

8 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mand ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Mandi Bahauddin

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.