Russia Warns UK Of 'dangerous Consequences' After Black Sea Drone Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Russia warns UK of 'dangerous consequences' after Black Sea drone attack

Moscow, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Russia Thursday summoned the UK ambassador and warned London of "dangerous consequences" after accusing Britain of helping Kyiv carry out an attack on Moscow's Black Sea fleet in Crimea last week.

"Such confrontational actions of the English carry a threat of escalation of the situation and could lead to unpredictable and dangerous consequences," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Moscow said it had delivered a "strong protest" to UK ambassador Deborah Bronnert.

It claimed British forces were training Ukrainian special services, including for "sabotage operations at sea".

On Saturday, Russia accused the UK of helping Kyiv orchestrate a drone attack on its ships in the port of Sevastopol in Moscow-annexed Crimea.

