'Russian Actors' Likely Tried To Disrupt 2019 UK Election: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

'Russian actors' likely tried to disrupt 2019 UK election: govt

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The British government on Thursday accused "Russian actors" of seeking to disrupt last year's general election by circulating leaked trade documents between London and Washington.

"On the basis of extensive analysis, the government has concluded that it is almost certain that Russian actors sought to interfere with the 2019 general election through the online amplification of illicitly acquired and leaked government documents," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

