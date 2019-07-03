UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Air Strikes Kill 15 Rebels In Northwest Syria: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russian air strikes kill 15 rebels in northwest Syria: monitor

Beirut, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Russian air strikes Tuesday killed 15 rebel fighters in an anti-regime bastion in northwestern Syria, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The aircraft of regime ally Moscow targeted a military post of opposition fighters in the village of Madaya in the south of Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Idlib region is supposed to be protected from a massive regime assault by a September buffer zone deal, but the area of three million people has come under increased regime and Russian fire since late April.

That region is administered by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other militants and opposition factions are also present.

Tuesday's strikes came after the United States on Monday said it had carried out a rare strike the previous day against Al-Qaeda-linked operatives, which the Observatory said killed six commanders of the Hurras al-Deen group in Aleppo province.

Fighting on the edges of the Idlib bastion also killed 15 regime forces and four jihadists and rebels on Tuesday, the monitoring group said.

Russian and regime bombardment have killed more than 500 civilians in the Idlib region since April 30, the Observatory says.

The war monitor says it relies on sources inside Syria for its information and determines who carried out air strikes according to flight patterns, ammunition and aircraft involved.

The buffer zone deal signed by Russia and rebel backer Turkey was never fully implemented as IS failed to retreat from the planned demilitarised area.

The civil war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it started in 2011 with a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests.

Related Topics

Fire Militants Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo United States April September Post From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

1 hour ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

46 minutes ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

46 minutes ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

46 minutes ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

46 minutes ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.