UrduPoint.com

Russian And Belarus Athletes Banned From Winter Paralympics: IPC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russian and Belarus athletes banned from Winter Paralympics: IPC

Beijing, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Belarusian athletes are banned from competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee announced Thursday, citing the war in Ukraine.

"In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus," the IPC said in a statement.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Beijing Belarus All From

Recent Stories

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers o ..

Executive Member Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry( FPCCI ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russ ..

Pakistan abstains from voting as UNGA demands Russia to withdraw from Ukraine

22 minutes ago
 Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>