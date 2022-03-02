Russian and Belarusian teams banned from cycling events

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Belarusian cycling teams were banned from all international cycling events by the UCI on Tuesday, although individual athletes racing for professional teams elsewhere are exempt from the suspension.

The sport's governing body said it "firmly condemns the aggression of the Russian and Belarusian governments" after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Russian and Belarusian national teams and or national selections are not authorised to take part in any events on the UCI International Calendar, with immediate effect," the UCI said.

The UCI said it "remains a politically neutral organisation" but "it is necessary to be firm in the defence of the Olympic values".

Russian road race team Gazprom/RusVelo of the second-tier Continental circuit has been excluded from all races.

Nine of their 21 riders are Russian.

They were scheduled to race in the upcoming Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo events on the top-level World Tour.

"The UCI wishes to clarify that Russian and Belarusian licence-holders are authorised to take part in events on the UCI International Calendar with their respective teams provided they are registered with a UCI Team that is neither Russian nor Belarusian," the UCI said after an emergency meeting.

The UCI also invited any Ukrainian cyclists to use its World Cycling Centre training base in Aigle, Switzerland.

It has also been ruled that any cycling team with Russian sponsors should remove their logos from any visibility.

Only two World Tour riders are Russian -- Aleksandr Vlasov of German outfit Bora and Pavel Sivakov.

Sivakov, who rides for British team Ineos, criticised Russian aggression last week.

"I just want to say that I'm totally against the war and can't get around of what's going on in Ukraine, all my thoughts are with the Ukrainian people," he tweeted.