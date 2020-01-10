Moscow, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Russian army announced Thursday that a ceasefire has begun in Syria's Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in the country, in accordance with a Russ-a-Turkey agreement.

From 1100 GMT "a ceasefire has been in place in the de-escalation zone of Idlib," the Russian military's Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said in a statement.

Despite a ceasefire announced in August 2019, the Syrian regime backed by Moscow has in recent weeks ramped up its attacks on the jihadist-held bastion of Idlib, in northwest Syria against rebels backed by Ankara, provoking a surge of displaced people heading towards Turkey.

In December alone some 284,000 people fled the bombardments and fighting, especially in southern Idlib, according to the United Nations.

Thursday''s announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The leaders used a joint statement to call for a truce "supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilising the situation on the ground" in Libya.