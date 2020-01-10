UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Army Announces Ceasefire In Syria's Idlib

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Russian army announces ceasefire in Syria's Idlib

Moscow, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Russian army announced Thursday that a ceasefire has begun in Syria's Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in the country, in accordance with a Russ-a-Turkey agreement.

From 1100 GMT "a ceasefire has been in place in the de-escalation zone of Idlib," the Russian military's Centre for Reconciliation in Syria said in a statement.

Despite a ceasefire announced in August 2019, the Syrian regime backed by Moscow has in recent weeks ramped up its attacks on the jihadist-held bastion of Idlib, in northwest Syria against rebels backed by Ankara, provoking a surge of displaced people heading towards Turkey.

In December alone some 284,000 people fled the bombardments and fighting, especially in southern Idlib, according to the United Nations.

Thursday''s announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The leaders used a joint statement to call for a truce "supported by the necessary measures to be taken for stabilising the situation on the ground" in Libya.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Idlib Ankara Istanbul Libya Tayyip Erdogan August December 2019 Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

WMCC Chairman meets Cambodian Minister of State fo ..

2 hours ago

Europe, N. Africa in diplomatic flurry to avoid 's ..

2 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arteta not expecting 'big things' in ..

2 hours ago

Zong covering 100 percent CPEC projects

2 hours ago

Germany Hopes to Continue Training Kurdish Fighter ..

2 hours ago

US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned to Blow U ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.