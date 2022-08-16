UrduPoint.com

Russian Army Says Munitions Explode At Crimea Depot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Russian army says munitions explode at Crimea depot

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Russia said Tuesday that a fire had set off explosions at a munitions depot in Crimea, a week after a series of similar blasts at an airbase in the peninsula annexed from Ukraine.

The defence ministry said in a statement that a fire erupted around 6:15 am local time (0315 GMT) at a temporary military storage site near the village of Mayskoye in the Dzhankoi district, causing ammunition to detonate.

Images posted on social media showed huge fireballs erupting at the site and clouds of black smoke billowing into the air.

The ministry said no one had been seriously injured and that work was underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Crimea's Moscow-appointed governor Sergei Aksyonov, who went to the site, said two civilians had been injured but that their lives were not at risk.

Local officials told Russian news agencies that some 2,000 people were evacuated from the area as a precaution.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 in the wake of massive nationwide street demonstrations in Ukraine that led to the ouster of a Kremlin-friendly president.

Those protests precipitated fighting between the army and Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, which laid the groundwork for Moscow's full-scale assault on February 24 this year.

On August 9, Moscow said ammunition had detonated at a military airfield in Crimea, killing one person and wounding several more.

It indicated that the airfield was not targeted by Ukrainian forces but experts said satellite imagery pointed to a likely attack, with several Russian warplanes destroyed.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for any attacks in Crimea but officials have made several comments suggesting its forces could be involved.

On Tuesday, top Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the latest blasts in Dzhankoi were a "reminder" that "Crimea occupied by Russians is about warehouses explosions and high risk of death for invaders and thieves".

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Army Governor Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media SITE February August From Top

Recent Stories

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Neth ..

First-ever bilateral series between Pakistan, Netherlands begin today

42 seconds ago
 FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

15 minutes ago
 Coach-oil tanker collision: 20 People died, six in ..

Coach-oil tanker collision: 20 People died, six injured

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs6.72

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.