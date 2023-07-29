Russian army says struck Ukraine command post in Dnipro

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Russia said Saturday its forces struck a command post in Ukraine's Dnipro the previous day after Kyiv said a missile hit an apartment block there, wounding nine people.

"On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked a command post of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Dnepropetrovsk with high-precision weapons," the Russian defence ministry said, referring to Dnipro by its earlier name.

"The designated target has been hit."Kyiv officials said on Friday that a Russian missile struck an apartment block in Dnipro on Friday, injuring nine people including two children.

Officials said that several other buildings had been hit including an empty building belonging to the country's security service.