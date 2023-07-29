Open Menu

Russian Army Says Struck Ukraine Command Post In Dnipro

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russian army says struck Ukraine command post in Dnipro

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Russia said Saturday its forces struck a command post in Ukraine's Dnipro the previous day after Kyiv said a missile hit an apartment block there, wounding nine people.

"On the evening of July 28, the Russian armed forces attacked a command post of the Ukrainian armed forces in the city of Dnepropetrovsk with high-precision weapons," the Russian defence ministry said, referring to Dnipro by its earlier name.

"The designated target has been hit."Kyiv officials said on Friday that a Russian missile struck an apartment block in Dnipro on Friday, injuring nine people including two children.

Officials said that several other buildings had been hit including an empty building belonging to the country's security service.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia July Post

Recent Stories

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

24 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

39 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

RAK Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

39 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

18 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

18 hours ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

18 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous