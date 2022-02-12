UrduPoint.com

Russian Attack On Ukraine 'likely To Begin With Aerial Bombing:' W.House

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Russian attack on Ukraine 'likely to begin with aerial bombing:' W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The White House said Friday a potentially imminent Russian attack on Ukraine could begin with aerial bombing, urging Americans to leave the country within 48 hours.

"Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours," said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia White House Event

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

30 minutes ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

30 minutes ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

30 minutes ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

1 hour ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>