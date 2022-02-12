Russian attack on Ukraine 'likely to begin with aerial bombing:' W.House

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :The White House said Friday a potentially imminent Russian attack on Ukraine could begin with aerial bombing, urging Americans to leave the country within 48 hours.

"Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours," said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians," he added.