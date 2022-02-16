UrduPoint.com

Russian Attack On Ukraine 'still Very Much A Possibility': Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Russian attack on Ukraine 'still very much a possibility': Biden

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine remains "very much" a possibility, but that a diplomatic solution to the crisis could yet be reached.

Biden said the United States had "not yet verified" any withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine's borders, and that "analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position.

"If Russia invades, he warned, the United States is "ready to go" with punishing sanctions. Nevertheless, Biden said, "we should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed."

