Russian Authorities In Lipetsk Region Announce Reinforced Security

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Russian authorities said Saturday that security measures had been tightened in several regions, after the chief of mercenary group Wagner said his forces had crossed the border from Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to "go to the end" to topple the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of launching strikes on his men, while the country's prosecutor general said he was under investigation for "armed rebellion".

"A decision has been taken to reinforce security measures in the region," said Igor Artamonov, governor of the Lipetsk region south of Moscow. "I ask everyone to remain calm." The region of Lipetsk is around 400 kilometres (250 miles) south of Moscow.

In the southern region of Rostov, officials asked residents to stay home.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents," Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said on social media. "I ask everyone to stay calm," he said, urging locals to stay home.

Earlier Saturday state news agency TASS reported that Moscow authorities had instituted tighter security measures, and local media published amateur footage showing armoured vehicles deploying throughout the capital, including near the defence ministry.

Prigozhin said earlier his units, which spearheaded an assault in eastern Ukraine, had entered the southern region of Rostov.

