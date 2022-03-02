UrduPoint.com

Russian, Belarusian Athletes Allowed To Compete: Paralympic Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Russian, Belarusian athletes allowed to compete: Paralympic Committee

Beijing, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, the international committee said Wednesday, after questions were raised about their participation as the world reacts with alarm to Russia invading Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee said in a statement that the athletes will take part as neutrals and will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Beijing

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

57 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

2 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>