Russian, Belarusian athletes allowed to compete: Paralympic Committee

Beijing, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Beijing Winter Paralympic Games, the international committee said Wednesday, after questions were raised about their participation as the world reacts with alarm to Russia invading Ukraine.

The International Paralympic Committee said in a statement that the athletes will take part as neutrals and will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table.