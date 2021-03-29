UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Boeing-737 Lands Safely After Flaps Malfunction

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Boeing-737 lands safely after flaps malfunction

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) -:- A Boeing-737 plane operated by Russia's largest airline Aeroflot made a successful emergency landing in the southern city of Krasnodar after reporting a flaps malfunction on Sunday.

None of the 149 people on board the flight Su1104 from Moscow to Krasnodar was injured in the incident, local media said.

An investigation is currently underway.

Related Topics

Injured Moscow Russia Krasnodar Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

11 minutes ago

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

41 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

44 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

53 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.