Russian Boeing-737 lands safely after flaps malfunction

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) -:- A Boeing-737 plane operated by Russia's largest airline Aeroflot made a successful emergency landing in the southern city of Krasnodar after reporting a flaps malfunction on Sunday.

None of the 149 people on board the flight Su1104 from Moscow to Krasnodar was injured in the incident, local media said.

An investigation is currently underway.