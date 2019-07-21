UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Boxer Dadashev Has Brain Surgery After Defeat - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 02:10 AM

Russian boxer Dadashev has brain surgery after defeat - reports

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev was in hospital in suburban Washington Saturday after emergency brain surgery in the wake of a punishing loss in the ring, US media reported.

Dadashev's fight against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias was stopped by cornerman James "Buddy" McGirt at the end of the 11th round on Friday night.

Dadashev was unable to walk to the dressing room after the bout and was immediately hospitalized.

Doctors operated to relieve pressure from swelling on his brain, ESPN and other outlets reported.

"Right now, he's in critical condition, but the doctor told me that he's stable," Dadashev's strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, told ESPN.

"We know that the bleeding has stopped. Also, the swelling has stopped. So some positive news, and we hope and pray for the best." Dadashev, 28, took an unbeaten 13-0 record into the 140-pound non-title fight.

McGirt said he "couldn't convince" his fighter to stop, but opted to throw in the towel when he saw him "getting hit with more and more clean shots as the fight went on".

"One punch can change a whole guy's life and I wasn't going to let that happen," McGirt said.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Doctor Media From Best Coach Boxer

Recent Stories

GDMO discusses future of e-sports sector with orga ..

5 hours ago

Team Abu Dhabi’s reigning XCAT World champions f ..

6 hours ago

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2019 Beijing among top best f ..

7 hours ago

UAE crowned continental champions at 4th Jiu-Jitsu ..

7 hours ago

China-UAE trade reaches $11.2b in 2019 Q1, up by 1 ..

7 hours ago

WWF-Pakistan organizes Regional Workshop on Integr ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.