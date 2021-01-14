UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Car Industry 'survived' 2020 Despite Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russian car industry 'survived' 2020 despite pandemic

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Russia saw new car sales decrease by 9.1 percent in 2020 on the previous year, as the industry was battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said Thursday.

The AEB, a Moscow-based representative body of foreign investors, said in an online press conference that Russians purchased around 1.6 million new vehicles last year compared to some 1.76 million in 2019.

"These are still good results considering the difficulties of the year. The industry has survived," said Thomas Staerzel, chairman of the group's automobile manufacturers committee.

The industry was hit with a particularly strong blow in April and May last year, the group said, with dealerships closing and consumers cutting back during Russia's economic shutdown.

While the top two leading manufacturers on the market, Avtovaz -- a member of the Renault-Nissan alliance -- and Kia, saw their sales decrease, third-place Hyundai's grew.

The AEB said it expects a 2.1 percent rebound in sales in 2021 provided that there are no new Western sanctions against Russia and government subsidies for the automobile industry remain in place.

The Russian car market, in which the world's major manufacturers invested heavily as it grew in the 2000s, halved between 2012 and 2016.

Related Topics

World Russia Vehicles Car Alliance April May 2016 2019 2020 Market Government Industry Top Hyundai Kia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPPO Places Primary Focus on Crafting an Ideal Use ..

14 minutes ago

Vivo Y12s Debuts in Pakistan with 5000mAh Battery ..

19 minutes ago

Differences between PM, Nadeem Afzal Chan widen

25 minutes ago

133,253 doses of COVID19 vaccine have been adminis ..

37 minutes ago

Delivery of Int'l postal mail delays due to second ..

21 minutes ago

Speakers term use of technology helps resolving mo ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.