Russian Cargo Spaceship Successfully Docks With ISS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Russian cargo spaceship successfully docks with ISS

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-15 has successfully docked with the Pirs module of the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The approach was conducted automatically under the supervision of the Russian Mission Control Center and Russian ISS crew members Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, Roscosmos said in a statement.

The Soyuz-2.1, a carrier rocket, transporting the cargo spacecraft, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier in the day. The spacecraft reached the ISS via an ultrafast scheme in less than four hours.

The ship delivered more than 2.5 tons of cargo, including fuel and vital equipment needed to support the station, as well as packages for the crewmembers, Roscosmos said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

