Russian carrier S7 says suspending all flights to Europe

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Russian airline S7 announced Friday it was suspending all of its flights to Europe, citing sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

"Due to the closure of airspace by European countries, S7 Airlines has decided to cancel all flights to Europe from February 26 to March 13," the company said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.