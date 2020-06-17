UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cities Drop WWII Victory Parades On Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

Russian cities drop WWII victory parades on virus fears

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia's northwestern city of Petrozavodsk on Wednesday became the latest to drop a military parade this month celebrating victory in World War II, citing virus fears, as Moscow plans a huge commemorative event.

The annual May 9 Victory Day parade in the capital was postponed this year due to the pandemic. It was the first mass event rescheduled -- for June 24 -- by President Vladimir Putin as lockdown measures eased.

Moscow's military procession this year will be especially grandiose as it marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

At a rehearsal Sunday in Moscow soldiers wore facemasks and gloves.

Analysts say the Kremlin hopes the parade will create a patriotic and optimistic mood a week ahead of a July 1 national vote on reforms Putin needs to stay on as president beyond 2024.

But so far, some 16 cities and six regions have cancelled or postponed local celebrations, showing widespread unease at holding public events during the pandemic despite safety assurances from Moscow.

The cities and regions span Russia, from the Urals to Siberia and the Pacific coast.

Russia passed the peak of its virus crisis in mid-May and on Wednesday officials reported 7,843 new infections, the lowest daily increase for more than a month.

Despite a steady decrease in new infections, the country has recorded a total of 553,301 cases -- the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.

As most regions are lifting lockdown measures, many regional leaders are nervous about a second wave of infections.

Local authorities were not required to hold World War II parades on the same date as Moscow, and some have rescheduled to later dates with connections to local history.

Authorities in Karelia, where Petrozavodsk is located, said in a statement that they have "powers to take independent decisions in pandemic situations, including on holding celebrations." In Russian-annexed Crimea, regional head Sergei Aksyonov on Tuesday cancelled a planned June 24 parade in the main city of Simferopol "to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections, to stop the situation getting out of control." Hours later, he announced he had changed his mind again "after lengthy consultations with the defence ministry and the public health watchdog." Decisions to drop the parades have angered some residents.

In Chelyabinsk, whose regional government cancelled parades on the "recommendations of medics," one resident, businessman Vladimir Lande, addressed a post on social media to Putin to complain.

"They have trampled on the memory of my grandfather who fought throughout the war," local news site Znak.com quoted Lande as saying.

The defence ministry's website says that 28 cities will hold parades, including Moscow.

Some of these will be held on closed streets without public access, including in the Black Sea city of Novorossiisk.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Europe Vote Social Media Vladimir Putin Petrozavodsk Chelyabinsk Same Simferopol Brazil United States SITE May June July Sunday World War Post Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

41 minutes ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

41 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

1 hour ago

Four new schools set to open in Dubai in 2020-21 a ..

1 hour ago

DHA provides children with developmental delays, t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.