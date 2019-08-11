UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian City Mourns Blast Victims Of Nuclear Site Blast

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Russian city mourns blast victims of nuclear site blast

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The city where Russia's main nuclear research facility is based announced a day of mourning Sunday for five staff killed during a missile test that caused elevated radiation levels.

Russia has said that five nuclear agency staff were killed by a blast during testing of a nuclear-powered missile at an Arctic military facility on Thursday.

The closed city of Sarov in the Nizhny Novgorod region, about 500 kilometres (300 miles) east of Moscow, announced 24 hours of mourning from 1 pm (1000 GMT) Sunday with flags lowered and entertainment events cancelled, RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

The decree by the city chief said the five killed were staff of the Russian Federal Nuclear Centre.

The Rosatom nuclear agency said memorial services would be held Monday.

During the Cold War, Sarov was a top-secret city known as Arzamas-16. The centre was the birthplace of the Soviet Union's first nuclear weapons.

Sarov is still a closed city only accessible to those with special passes.

Vladimir Putin visited the nuclear research centre in 2012 while campaigning for president.

Rosatom said the accident happened when a missile was being tested on a marine platform in the far northern Arkhangelsk region.

Fuel caught fire and detonated and the force of the blast threw staff into the sea, it said.

Russia's military in an initial statement said two were killed in the accident and it was not known whether those two deaths were among the five that Rosatom reported.

The nearby city of Severodvinsk reported elevated radiation levels following the accident and panicked residents rushed to buy iodine to counteract radiation.

Professor Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies said his "working hypothesis" was that the blast was related to the 9M730 Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, known by NATO as SSC-X-9 Skyfall.

Putin said in February that tests on the Burevestnik were going successfully.

Related Topics

Accident NATO Fire Moscow Russia Nuclear Buy Severodvinsk Vladimir Putin Nizhny Novgorod February Sunday From

Recent Stories

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

1 hour ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

3 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

4 hours ago

Germany plans to ban plastic bags

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.