Russian convicted over Chechen dissident murder plot in Germany

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :A Russian man based in Germany was found guilty on Thursday of plotting to kill a Chechen dissident on the orders of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

The defendant, named as Valid D., was sentenced to 10 years in jail for "willingness to commit murder and preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state", a spokeswoman for the Higher Regional Court in Munich said.

Prosecutors said Valid D. was commissioned to organise the killing by "a member of the security apparatus of Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov" in the first half of 2020.

According to German media reports, the target was Mokhmad Abdurakhmanov, the brother of exiled Chechen blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, who lives in Sweden.

Prosecutors said the planned murder of the dissident in Germany "was intended to silence not only him, but also his brother who lived in Sweden".

Valid D. is accused of procuring a weapon, selecting a hitman to carry out the murder and arranging for him to be brought to Germany.

He also allegedly spied on the target and his home as well as carrying out shooting exercises with the intended killer.

Valid D. was arrested in 2021.

Chechen strongman Kadyrov, a former rebel turned Kremlin ally, has given his backing to Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, sending his notorious fighters to the country.

In contrast to Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash after staging a short-lived mutiny, Kadyrov has remained staunchly loyal to the Kremlin.