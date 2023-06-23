Russian cosmonauts complete spacewalk, return to ISS

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin have successfully returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after completing a spacewalk of nearly seven hours, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

The spacewalk began at 17:24 Moscow time (1424 GMT) on Thursday, with the cosmonauts installing high-speed radio transmission equipment on the Zvezda module. They also dismantled old equipment and conducted scientific experiments.

Prokopyev and Petelin also removed the Seismoprognoz experiment equipment for ecological monitoring and took an experiment tablet from the Impact experiment studying pollutant emissions. They cleaned the station's windows and retrieved samples exposed to space conditions.