Open Menu

Russian Cosmonauts Complete Spacewalk, Return To ISS

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Russian cosmonauts complete spacewalk, return to ISS

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin have successfully returned to the International Space Station (ISS) after completing a spacewalk of nearly seven hours, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

The spacewalk began at 17:24 Moscow time (1424 GMT) on Thursday, with the cosmonauts installing high-speed radio transmission equipment on the Zvezda module. They also dismantled old equipment and conducted scientific experiments.

Prokopyev and Petelin also removed the Seismoprognoz experiment equipment for ecological monitoring and took an experiment tablet from the Impact experiment studying pollutant emissions. They cleaned the station's windows and retrieved samples exposed to space conditions.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

3 hours ago
 Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers ..

Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers King Ahmose era cemetery

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

9 hours ago
UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

13 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

13 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous