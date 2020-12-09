UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Cosmonauts To Receive Sputnik Virus Jab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russian cosmonauts to receive Sputnik virus jab

Moscow, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Russian space agency said on Wednesday it planned to offer the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine to cosmonauts but insisted that the vaccination would be done on a voluntary basis.

Last week Russia launched its mass vaccination programme using Sputnik V, which has been named after a Soviet-era satellite. Developers say it is 95 percent effective based on interim trial results.

Vaccination centres opened their doors in Moscow, initially offering the vaccine to people in risk groups, including medics and teachers.

While some Russian cosmonauts initially said they did not plan to get vaccinated, a Roscosmos spokesman told AFP on Wednesday that members of the country's space programme will be inoculated -- "on a voluntary basis only." "Members of the cosmonaut corps and employees of the Cosmonaut Training Centre will be among the first to get vaccinated," Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday, in a statement released by the Russian Direct Investment Fund that has funded the development of the vaccine.

Sputnik V "will play an important role in ensuring the biological safety of the Russian space programme," Health Minister Mikhail Murashko added in the same statement.

Despite the start of Russia's vaccination campaign, Sputnik V is yet to complete its third and final phase of trials involving some 40,000 volunteers.

The vaccination of the next crew to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) "has not yet been decided" however, Roscosmos said, adding that the decision will be made by the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

Cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and Sergei Korsakov are due to depart to the ISS from the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan in April, 2021.

In September, Russian cosmonauts currently on the ISS -- Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov -- said that they did not intend to be vaccinated against Covid-19 because it was too early to get a vaccine touted by President Vladimir Putin.

"As soon as the vaccine is tried and tested and proves its reliability then a decision will be taken to recommend that cosmonauts get vaccinated," said fellow cosmonaut, Kud-Sverchkov at the time.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Korsakov Vladimir Putin Same Kazakhstan April September From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

46 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

1 hour ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

1 hour ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.