Russian court brands Navalny political organisations 'extremist'

Moscow, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A Moscow court on Wednesday branded political organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny extremist, banning their work and rendering staff liable to criminal prosecution.

A statement by the Moscow City Court said Navalny's regional network offices and his anti-corruption organisation had been labelled extremist and banned with immediate effect.