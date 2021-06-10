Russian Court Brands Navalny Political Organisations 'extremist'
Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 01:30 AM
Moscow, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :A Moscow court on Wednesday branded political organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny extremist, banning their work and rendering staff liable to criminal prosecution.
A statement by the Moscow City Court said Navalny's regional network offices and his anti-corruption organisation had been labelled extremist and banned with immediate effect.