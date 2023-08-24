Open Menu

Russian Court Extends US Reporter Evan Gershkovich's Detention By Three Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian court extends US reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention by three months

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia on Thursday extended the detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on spying charges that he denies and held in a Moscow prison since, by three months.

Gershkovich, a Moscow correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, had continued to report from Russia during Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"The time of detention has been extended by three months... Until November 30, 2023," a spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky court said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia March November From Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

Nawaz Sharif says he will return to Pakistan soon

27 minutes ago
 IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

56 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

1 hour ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

1 hour ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous