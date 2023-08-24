(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Russia on Thursday extended the detention of US reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested in March on spying charges that he denies and held in a Moscow prison since, by three months.

Gershkovich, a Moscow correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, had continued to report from Russia during Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

"The time of detention has been extended by three months... Until November 30, 2023," a spokesperson for Moscow's Lefortovsky court said.