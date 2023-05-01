UrduPoint.com

Russian Couturier 'Slava' Zaitsev Dead At 85

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Russian couturier 'Slava' Zaitsev dead at 85

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Russian couturier Viacheslav "Slava" Zaitsev, known by his admirers as the "Red Dior", has died at the age of 85, a spokeswoman for his fashion house in Moscow told AFP.

Confirming reports in the Russian news media, she added that when Zaitsev had celebrated his birthday in March with friends, "we could already see he was very, very, weak".

"The couturier Viacheslav Zaitsev had died," Russian state channel Perviy Kanal reported, paying tribute to a man who "dictated Soviet and Russian fashion for decades, an innovator who wasn't afraid of bold experiments".

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died Man March Media

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks Intern ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence marks International Workers Day

42 minutes ago
 Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

Liverpool defeat Tottenham to keep CL race alive

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi a ..

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi after Sharjah FC win UAE Presid ..

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi o ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Qasimi on Sharjah FC&#039;s win of UAE ..

3 hours ago
 City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.