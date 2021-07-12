UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Exceed 5.8 Mln

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russian COVID-19 cases exceed 5.8 mln

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) --:Russia recorded 25,140 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours as the Delta variant continues to spread, taking the nationwide tally to 5,808,473, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The center reported 710 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past day, raising the national death toll to 143,712, while the number of recoveries grew by 16,429 to 5,216,648.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, registered 5,403 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,434,641.

Nearly 156 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

