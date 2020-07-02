Russian COVID-19 cases increase to 661,165

MOSCOW, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 6,760 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 661,165, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement on Thursday.

The death toll rose by 147 to 9,683, while 428,978 people have recovered, including 6,047 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 662 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 222,871.

On Wednesday, 286,647 people were still under medical observation, while more than 20.1 million virus tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.