UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian COVID-19 Cases Rise To Nearly 12,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russian COVID-19 cases rise to nearly 12,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Russia has tallied a total of 11,917 cases of COVID-19 in 82 out of 85 regions of the country as of Friday, with the number of infections rising by a new daily record of 1,786, latest official data showed.

The death toll rose to 94 from the previous day's 76, with 795 recovered so far, including 97 in the last 24 hours, Russia's coronavirus response center said in a statement.

Moscow, the worst hit part of the country, has confirmed 1,124 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the total number of infected rising to 7,822 in the Russian capital.

To prevent the spread of coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin extended paid leave for all employed citizens until the end of April. Nearly every Russian region has introduced mandatory self-isolation for all residents during this period.

Russia's consumer rights and human wellbeing watchdog said in a separate statement Friday that as of Thursday, 162,729 people remain under medical observation.

It said that all regional epidemic control centers had been provided with test systems to detect the new coronavirus, with more than 1 million laboratory tests carried out so far.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin April All From 786 Investment Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

20 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

20 minutes ago

9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Me ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab govt consults experts to extend lock-down t ..

49 minutes ago

Provincial govts ask citizens to stay and offer pr ..

1 hour ago

Nearly 2 in 3 (65%) Pakistanis are satisfied (very ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.