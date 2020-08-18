UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 cases top 930,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,748 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 932,493, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 132 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,872.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 693 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 253,757, the response center said.

According to the statement, 742,628 people have recovered so far, including 6,527 over the past day.

As of Monday, 225,759 people were still under medical observation, while over 32.9 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday in a separate statement.

