Russian COVID-19 cases up 4,828 to 937,321

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,828 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 937,321, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 117 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,989.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 691 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 254,448, the response center said.

According to the statement, 749,423 people have recovered so far, including 6,795 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 222,601 people were still under medical observation, while over 33.2 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday in a separate statement.