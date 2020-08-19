UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian COVID-19 Cases Up 4,828 To 937,321

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Russian COVID-19 cases up 4,828 to 937,321

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,828 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 937,321, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 117 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,989.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 691 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 254,448, the response center said.

According to the statement, 749,423 people have recovered so far, including 6,795 over the past day.

As of Tuesday, 222,601 people were still under medical observation, while over 33.2 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Wednesday in a separate statement.

Related Topics

Russia Million

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.49 a barrel T ..

28 minutes ago

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

58 minutes ago

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

2 hours ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

2 hours ago

DP World acquires feeder, regional trade operators

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.