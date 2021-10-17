UrduPoint.com

Russian Crew Back On Earth After Filming First Movie In Space: Roscosmos

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

Russian crew back on Earth after filming first movie in space: Roscosmos

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A Russian actress and film director returned to Earth Sunday after spending 12 days aboard the International Space Station shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft ferrying Yulia Peresild, Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky from the ISS landed on the Kazakh steppe at 0436 GMT, according to live footage broadcast by the Russian space agency.

