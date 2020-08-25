Russian doctors say they did not detect toxin cited in German Navalny tests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A senior Russia doctor in the team that treated Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Siberia said Monday they did not detect the toxin cited by the Berlin hospital now treating him.

"When he was admitted to hospital, Alexei Navalny was subject to tests across a broad range of narcotics, synthetic, psychodetic and medicinal substances including cholinesterase inhibitors," Alexandre Sabayev, the chief toxicologist at Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, told Russian agencies.

"The results were negative."