Russian drone attacks kill one in Kyiv: mayor

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :At least one person was killed Monday night in a "massive attack" by Russian drones on the Ukrainian capital, the city's mayor said.

Rescuers evacuated three injured people and 20 others from a multi-storey building in a southern area of Kyiv after falling debris caused a fire, Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

"One person died, three were injured. The two upper floors are destroyed, there may be people under the rubble," Klitschko said.

Earlier, the mayor had said a 27-year-old woman in the same area of Holosiivskyi had been hospitalised with "moderate" injuries.

"Massive attack! Stay indoors!" Klitschko said.

The city's military administration said the nighttime attack was carried out using drones.

Falling debris caused a fire at a house in the city's southern Darnytskyi district, and three cars in the centrally located Pechersky district were also up in flames, the administration said.

Air raid sirens rang out overnight in Kyiv and in the central Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Mykolayiv regions as well as the southern Kherson region.

Russian forces fired a barrage of missiles at Kyiv earlier on Monday, sending panicked residents running for shelter in an unusual daytime attack on the Ukrainian capital following overnight strikes.