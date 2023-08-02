Open Menu

Russian Drones Attack Odesa Region Port Facilities, Ukraine Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 10:20 AM

Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital

Odesa, Ukraine, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Odesa and targeted capital Kyiv from several directions, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The army said it repelled 136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea that were aimed at the Odesa region.

"The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defence forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

The strike damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged," he said.

Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine's main ports, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv's exports despite the war.

The landmark deal had allowed the shipment of around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.

Related Topics

Attack Army Governor Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

58 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

10 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

10 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

10 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

11 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

11 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

11 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

11 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous