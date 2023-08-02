Russian drones attack Odesa region port facilities, Ukraine capital

Odesa, Ukraine, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Russian drones damaged port infrastructure in Odesa and targeted capital Kyiv from several directions, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The army said it repelled 136 drones launched from the Sea of Azov through the Black Sea that were aimed at the Odesa region.

"The enemy's obvious target was the port and industrial infrastructure of the region. Air defence forces worked non-stop for almost 3 hours," the Operational Command South wrote on Telegram.

The strike damaged port infrastructure, regional governor Oleg Kiper said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged," he said.

Russia has been pounding Odesa, a centuries-old city on the shores of the Black Sea and one of Ukraine's main ports, since Moscow withdrew from a grain deal last month that allowed Kyiv's exports despite the war.

The landmark deal had allowed the shipment of around 33 million tonnes of grain to leave Ukrainian ports.