Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Russian drones struck the strategic Ukrainian port of Odesa, local authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that "damage" had been recorded.

"The enemy has just struck Odesa and the Odesa district with attack UAVs," local authorities said in a statement on Facebook, referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

"There is damage," the statement said without providing further details.

Citing the head of the Odesa district military administration, Yuriy Kruk, the statement said Ukraine's air defence forces were at work and warned of a possible second wave of attacks.

No other details were immediately provided.

The Black Sea port of Odesa was a favourite holiday destination for many Ukrainians and Russians before President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine in February last year.

Since the start of the invasion, Odesa has been bombed several times by Russian forces.

In January, the United Nations cultural agency UNESCO designated the historic centre of Odesa a World Heritage in Danger site.