Russian economy to shrink 9.5% in Q2, 5% in 2020: minister

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Russia's economy is forecast to shrink by 9.5 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, while yearly GDP will fall by five percent, economy minister Maksim Reshetnikov said Thursday.

"The main factor of the GDP decrease this year are the internal restrictions" on the economy to stem the coronavirus pandemic, which would impact the second quarter the most, he told Russian news agencies.