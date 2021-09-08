UrduPoint.com

Russian Emergency Minister Dies At Training Exercise

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW, 8 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) -:The Russian Emergency Ministry reported on Wednesday its head Evgeny Zinichev died while saving another person's life at a training exercise in the world's most northern city of Norilsk.

"We regret to inform you that in the performance of official duty, while in Norilsk on interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies, saving a person's life, the head of the Emergency Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev tragically died," the ministry said in a statement.

Zinichev, who turned 55 on Aug. 18, has served as the Russian emergency minister since May 2018. He left a wife and a son.

