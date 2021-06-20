UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Employees Rejecting Vaccines Risk Unpaid Leave

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russian employees rejecting vaccines risk unpaid leave

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Russian workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccinations in areas where they are compulsory could be forced to take unpaid leave, the labour minister has warned as infections spike and inoculation drives slow.

Anton Kotyakov's comments come as Moscow and other cities introduce an array of curbs, including for the Euro 2020 football tournament.

"If the health authorities in a region make vaccination mandatory for some categories of workers, an unvaccinated employee could be suspended," Kotyakov said in comments posted Sunday to a state-run channel on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that the suspension would last as long as the decree for mandatory vaccination is in effect.

Russian capital Moscow has ordered mandatory vaccination for residents working in the service industry, saying some 60 percent would have to be fully inoculated by August 15.

Seven other cities and areas, including the second city of Saint-Petersburg, have imposed similar rules, according to Russian media.

The new wave of infections came as Saint Petersburg, the country's worst Covid hotspot after Moscow, is slated to host seven Euro 2020 matches -- including a quarter-final on July 2 -- expected to draw thousands of European football fans.

Although free jabs have been available to Russians since December, just 19.5 million out of a population of some 146 million have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the Gogov website which tallies Covid figures from the regions and the media.

In Moscow, only 1.5 million of the city's roughly 12 million people have been fully vaccinated.

A recent independent survey found that 60 percent of Russians do not intend to get the shot.

After two straight days of record infections, Moscow registered a slight decrease Sunday with 8,305 infections in 24 hours. This is still far higher than two weeks ago when about 3,000 cases were recorded daily.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said the highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India represented nearly 90 percent of new cases.

The number of new cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time in 24 hours in Saint Petersburg since the end of February, out of 17,611 nationwide.

Russia, with 129,361 deaths recorded by the government, is the hardest hit country in Europe.

Under a broader definition for deaths linked to Covid, statistics agency Rosstat has counted at least 270,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

India Football Moscow Russia Europe Petersburg Euro February July August December Sunday 2020 Media From Government Industry Million Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed signs decision establishing &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Dubai records 4,429 real estate transactions worth ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Airport receives inaugural flight of &#039 ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Development Bank allocates AED30m to fina ..

3 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Baku

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.