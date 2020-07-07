UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Ex-reporter Now Space Aide Held For Treason

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russian ex-reporter now space aide held for treason

Moscow, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A high-profile Russian journalist who became an advisor to the head of the space agency was detained Tuesday on charges of treason for divulging state military secrets, authorities said.

Ivan Safronov, 30, was one of Russia's most high profile journalists reporting on defence and politics.

His arrest on charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars sparked an uproar among supporters.

Friends and former colleagues took to social media to denounce the charges as a response to his reporting, which had ruffled feathers among Russia's ruling elite. A number of journalists staged one-person pickets in Moscow.

Russia's Federal Security Services (FSB) published video footage of Safronov's arrest in Moscow, showing two plainclothes security personnel in masks escorting the former journalist into a van.

The FSB told state news agency TASS that Safronov had been found to be collecting confidential data about the Russian military, defence, and security and was "handing it over" to the intelligence service of a NATO member country.

The charges were unrelated to his work at Roscosmos, the space agency said in a statement, adding it was "fully cooperating with the investigative authorities".

Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said that Safronov "did not have access to secret information" as part of his work at the agency where he began working as an information advisor in May.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Safronov was accused of "committing high treason" and "transferring secret information to foreign intelligence services".

He added that as far as the Kremlin was aware, Safronov's detention was not related to his previous work as a journalist.

"Our counterintelligence is very busy, has a lot of tasks, and does its job very well," Peskov said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Social Media Job Van May

Recent Stories

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

33 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

48 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.