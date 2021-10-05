Russian film crew docks at ISS for first movie in orbit

Moscow, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A Russian actress and director on Tuesday docked at the International Space Station (ISS) to start a 12-day mission to make the first movie in orbit ahead of the United States.

A Soyuz spacecraft carrying actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov docked at the ISS behind schedule at 1222 GMT after switching to manual control.