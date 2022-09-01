UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russian firm Lukoil says chairman dies after 'serious illness'

Moscow, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Russian energy firm Lukoil said Thursday its chairman Ravil Maganov had died following a "serious illness", after Russian media reports he died after falling out of a hospital window.

Lukoil was one of the few major Russian companies to call for end of fighting in Ukraine after Moscow sent its troops to the pro-Western country in February.

In a statement at the time, the Lukoil board called for an "immediate" end to the fighting, expressing its sympathy to those affected by the "tragedy".

"We deeply regret to announce that Ravil Maganov... passed away following a serious illness," Lukoil said on Thursday.

Several Russian media had earlier reported that Maganov died after falling out of a window of a Moscow hospital that is often called the Kremlin Hospital because it counts Russia's political and business elites among its patients.

"This morning Maganov fell out of a window of the Central Clinical Hospital. He died from his injuries," Interfax news agency reported quoting an "informed" source.

According to a police source of RBC business daily, Maganov fell from the sixth-floor window of the hospital.

Maganov was born in 1954. He had worked at Lukoil since 1993 and was also the company's president.

Maganov was appointed chairman in 2020.

